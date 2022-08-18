Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cookie Jar Gingersnaps

These gingersnaps are perfect for anytime of year!

Ingredients

3/4 cup shortening

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided



1 large egg, room temperature1/4 cup molasses2 cups all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking soda1-1/2 teaspoons ground ginger1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cream shortening and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and molasses. In another bowl, combine next 5 ingredients; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

-Shape level tablespoons of dough into balls. Dip 1 side of each ball into remaining sugar; place 2 in. apart, sugary side up, on greased baking sheets. Bake until lightly browned and crinkly, 12-15 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

