Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cookie Jar Gingersnaps

Thursday, August 18, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These gingersnaps are perfect for anytime of year!

Ingredients

3/4 cup shortening
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

1 large egg, room temperature
1/4 cup molasses
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1-1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cream shortening and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and molasses. In another bowl, combine next 5 ingredients; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

-Shape level tablespoons of dough into balls. Dip 1 side of each ball into remaining sugar; place 2 in. apart, sugary side up, on greased baking sheets. Bake until lightly browned and crinkly, 12-15 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected]on.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


