Elizabeth J. “Beth” Goodwill, 71, of Magnolia passed away on August 15, 2022 at Kent General Hospital.

Born on August 2, 1951 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late M. Joan (Beal) and Robert L. Thomas.

Beth had worked for the Department of Defense at the Dover Air Force Base, retiring after 31 years of service.

She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and narrated the Easter and Christmas Cantatas.

Beth enjoyed bowling, playing softball and playing the organ.

She also enjoyed watching the Little League World Series, Women’s College Softball and watching Lifetime TV.

Most importantly, Beth enjoyed being a Mommom to everybody’s babies and Nanny to her two great-grandsons.

Beth is survived by her husband of 54 years, John H. F. “Jake” Goodwill, Sr.; two children: Tammy L. Fazzini and her husband Paul of Magnolia and John H.F. Goodwill, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of LaPlata, MD; her sister Judith Anderton and her husband John of Oil City, PA, her brother James L. Thomas and his wife Nuan of Oil City, PA; her sister Carol Krawiec and her husband Thaddeus R. Krawiec, Jr. of Tennessee; six grandchildren: Paul A. Fazzini, Jr. (Jessica), Rebecca L. Crowley (John), Joshua Fazzini (Jordan), Jacob A. Goodwill, Caitlin M. Cramblit and Callie A. Cramblit; four great grandchildren: Lucas S. Crowley, Declan J. Crowley, Sophia G. Fazzini and Eliana R. Fazzini; and her Sheltie, Heidi.

A funeral service will be at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where there will be a viewing from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Saturday.

A committal service will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 209, Wilmington, DE 19801 or to the Youth Program of Southside Baptist Church, 4904 S. DuPont Parkway, Dover, DE 19901.

Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.

