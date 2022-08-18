Emlenton Man Accused of Being Accomplice to Suspect Who Struck, Severely Injured Pedestrian With UTV

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing felony charges for allegedly being an accomplice in an incident in which a man was run over by a side-by-side in May of 2021.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Travis Charles Miller on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

The charges stem from an investigation into an incident that occurred in May of 2021 in which a side-by-side UTV operated by Ricki Elliott struck and ran over a male pedestrian and then fled the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened on Huey Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County, on May 16, 2021.

While conducting the investigation, Clarion-based State Police learned the suspect vehicle to be a Polaris High Lifter UTV that was owned and operated by Elliott. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Travis Miller. Police also learned the victim in the incident suffered severe head trauma and was flown to Pittsburgh for medical treatment, according to the complaint.

While attempting to locate the suspect vehicle and the occupants, PSP Patrol Units responded to the residence of Travis Miller located on Brick Church Road in Emlenton, Salem Township, Clarion County. Police observed a green and black Polaris High Lifter behind the residence. Elliott and Miller were located in the residence and transported to PSP Clarion to be interviewed, according to the complaint.

Miller told police that he and several others were out riding side-by-sides and that he was riding in the side-by-side owned by Elliott. He stated that they stopped at an area tavern, a fight broke out, and they were told to leave. Miller said they left, but returned, and when Elliott was trying to leave, “a guy was in the way and wouldn’t let him go,” the complaint indicates.

Miller said Elliott went to take off on his buggy and hit the man. Miller then informed police that after this occurred, they returned to his house in Emlenton. He also stated he “knew police would be on their way” to his house, so they just waited, the complaint states.

On August 5, 2022, during a trial by jury at the Clarion Court House, Elliott testified regarding this incident. He stated under oath that he and Miller were in his side-by-side and confirmed the incident occurred. When asked where they went after the incident, Elliott testified they went to Miller’s house. Elliott stated he did not know how to get to the house, so Miller gave him directions, according to the complaint.

When asked how long it took them to get to Miller’s house, Elliott said 20 to 25 minutes.

Elliott testified under oath that they did not stop to call the police on their way to Miller’s home, and once at the house, neither he nor Miller made an attempt to call the police about what occurred, the complaint notes.

Based on the above facts of this case, the duty to stop, provide information, and render aid is required.

According to the complaint, under Section 306 of Title 18, Miller has “acted as an accomplice of such other person and with this, (Miller) did aid Elliott and agrees or attempts to aid by not conforming to the requirements of Title 75 Section 3744 and also did assist and provide Elliott a place of refuge at his home after this incident.”

He was arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, in front of Judge Heeter on the following charges:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution – Harbor or Conceal, Felony 3

– Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Felony 3

– Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 23, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Driver Charged With Running Over Man With Side-by-Side Held for Court

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.