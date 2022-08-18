Featured Local Job: Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center currently has openings for Full-time; Part-time; and Per diem CNAs.

*$2,500 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL-TIME AND $1,200 FOR PART-TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES!

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER



A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters their building and is driven by their caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

BENEFITS:

403(b)

Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Paid training

Referral program

Retirement plan

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

THE CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT POSITION

Clarview is looking for compassionate and detail-oriented Nursing Assistants who are ready to help residents in a long-term care setting. This position requires a great deal of physical strength and energy, so they are interested in hiring someone who is physically fit, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and has proven experience in patient care. The Nursing Assistant will work directly with the medical staff to help residents with daily living activities, so it is important that the ideal candidate has an upbeat personality and can maintain a positive work environment.

Click here to apply: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment

