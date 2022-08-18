Helen L. Harris, 90, of the Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Harrisville, passed away August 16, 2022.

Helen was born July 26, 1932 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Lester L. and Edith Connell Baker.

Helen was attended Franklin High School.

She was married to Vernon Harris on December 31, 1954, he preceded her in death.

Helen was devoted housewife and mother.

She was a member of Peter’s Chapel Church.

She was happiest being with her family and looked forward to Tuesday’s so she could spend it with her sisters.

Loved ones to cherish her memory are her children Kenneth Woods and his wife Linda of Alaska, Donald Woods and his wife Kathy of Erie, Kathryn Frank and her husband James of Pleasantview and Kenneth Harris and his wife Charlene of Florida. 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Her sisters Ruth Hawkins of Cochranton, Edith Beach of Cory, 2 brother Lester Baker Jr. of Ohio and James Baker of Reedsville. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Helen was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her husband, her sisters Martha Greathouse, Elenora Baker and Mary Straight, an infant grandson, her brother-in-law Frank Baker and her children’s father Kenneth Woods.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home ,Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting the funeral homes website at www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

