Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

She was born on December 29, 1924, in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Louis Cono and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele.

Josephine married Myrl Powell in June 1962 and they lived in Silver Spring Maryland where they raised their son Michael before moving to Chestnut Street in Milton in 2010.

Josephine Powell, loved making pottery, gardening and her family.

Josephine taught in several schools in Pennsylvania and Maryland, subjects including cosmetology, art and her passion, pottery.

After her retirement Josephine remained active teaching pottery classes to adults in Montgomery College in Silver Spring Maryland.

She also operated a day care center out of her house in Silver Spring.

Josephine loved to travel and made trips to Mexico and Guatemala many times to take classes in native American pottery techniques.

She drove with Myrl and other friends to Mexico and back several times to bring home the pottery she made while studying and working there.

Myrl and Josephine bought a cottage in South Bethany, Delaware in 1965 and spent summers there fishing and relaxing with family.

It was during these trips to Delaware that Josephine became active in the Rehoboth Art League, where she spent countless days making and selling her pottery.

She is survived by her son Michael Powell, and daughter-in-law Jerri, both of Milton.

She is also survived by three sisters whom she loved dearly – Anna Marie, Katherine, and Augusta.

She was preceded in death by her younger brother Guy.

Josephine was buried alongside her husband Myrl at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.

No date for a service has been set but the family anticipates having a service in Oil City, PA where many of her family members reside.

Jo’s family anticipates having a small gathering of family and friends in the backyard of Myrl and Josephine’s house in Milton in early September.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Josephine Powell’s memory to the Rehoboth Art League, www.rehobothartleague.org.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, DE. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.