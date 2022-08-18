Keystone School District Continues Search for Athletic Trainer

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – As fall sports teams have begun practices, the Keystone School Board is continuing its search for an athletic trainer.

The discussion follows a decision during July’s monthly meeting when Acting Superintendent Michael McCormick proposed a plan to the board to raise the prospective salary for an athletic trainer.

The district’s previous contract offered the job at $36,000.00 per year; McCormick’s proposal in July raised the salary to $46,000.00 per year.

The district still has not found a candidate.

The Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program (CHAMP) has been contracted to find an athletic trainer for Keystone, Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and North Clarion School Districts. CHAMP also has a full-time athletic trainer in its outpatient clinic.

Currently, Clarion High School and Clarion-Limestone High School each have athletic trainer positions secured; Keystone and North Clarion do not.

“We might have five local schools that do (have an athletic trainer), and more that don’t,” chimed in Assistant Principal Jason Best.

With fall sports practices already happening, the district widened its search to include UPMC, Penn Highlands, and Meadville Medical Center.

“We’re hearing the same thing from every single organization that there is just no one out there,” McCormick said. “We have talked to the coaches to ensure they have everything that they can use. So, they do have access to the trainer’s room to get ice, water, and band-aids.

“However, we have advised them to not wrap anyone’s foot, ankle, finger, anything–due to liability issues.”

Per PIAA rules, the district is not required to have an athletic trainer, yet McCormick feels it is tremendously important for the students to have that resource. Further, the district and other districts alike have been hesitant to place the responsibilities on the coaches’ shoulders.

“I’ve even attempted looking to see if there was a weekend training or something like that,” McCormick explained. “Everything I’ve read basically says it’s the athletic trainer’s responsibility.”

“I don’t even know if we want to put that (responsibility) on our coaches,” replied board member Dwayne Van Tassel.

The board also approached Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company for assistance. Beyond having an ambulance at all home soccer and football games, Knox Ambulance informed the board that there are not enough resources available to provide a medical professional to a school district.

“Are we going to have to look at raising that salary again? Or, is there just nobody there?” stated board member Jason Say. “You have kids that need to be taped every day in practice. What are we gonna do? I don’t think this is an optional position. We have to figure out what we’re gonna to do.”

“I don’t disagree,” replied McCormick. “We’ve posted on an industry-wide website. The board can discuss raising that (salary) up. I don’t know that we could go to $89,000.00, and I’m not sure that we would find someone.”

For now, the district has advised the coaches to contact the ambulance or the players’ parents in the event of a concerning injury.

There was also a discussion on the option to post on the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) website, a recommendation received from an athletic trainer at Clarion University.

“It was $300.00 to post on there, and they only ever got one or two applicants,” Best said.

“But, CHAMPS, that’s their business,” Van Tassel said. “That’s why we contracted with CHAMPS, because that’s their business, and if they can’t find anybody, what’s their chance?”

“PIAA recognizes that a lot of schools, even most schools, do not have an athletic trainer at the moment,” McCormick said. “I will continue to search for solutions, but I do not have any to bring to the board.”

In other business, the board approved:

– To post and advertise for a Keystone School District Superintendent;

– Hiring of Chad Buerk as Full-Time High School Math Teacher, effective August 22, 2022, at Step 3 Masters, $53,483.00, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances;

– Dustin Kifer as a mentor for Chad Buerk for a Two-Year Period;

– Letter of Resignation from Dustin Kifer as High School Math Department Chairperson, effective immediately;

– To Post for a High School Math Department Chairperson;

– To Hire a Maintenance Worker, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances;

– Letter of Resignation from Shelly Parkes, Paraprofessional, effective immediately;

– To Hire Paraprofessionals for Elementary and High School, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances;

– Letter of Resignation from Jason Best as Boys’ Track & Field Head Coach;

– To Post and Advertise for a Boys’ Track & Field Head Coach;

– Letter of Resignation from Chad Nellis as Jr. High Football Assistant Head Coach;

– Chad Nellis as Jr. High Volunteer Coach;

– Garry Henry as Jr. High Football Assistant Head Coach;

– Kevin Tharan as Jr. High Football Volunteer Coach;

– Tony Kopp as Varsity Football Volunteer Coach;

– Letter of Resignation from Denise Beisel, effective immediately;

– To Post and Advertise for a Cafeteria Monitor;

– To Grant Tenure to Nick Banner, effective August 22, 2022;

– To Grant Tenure to Samantha Toy, effective August 22, 2022;

– Theresa Beebe as Bus/Van Driver, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances;

– Contract with Catapult Learning for Title I Services at I.C. School, using funds from Title I Grant Funds;

– Act 55 Letter of Support;

– Resolution for Extension of Credit and Incumbency with PNC Bank;

– Retroactive Approval of Additional Bus Camera System from REI at a cost of $5,772.16, using ARP ESSER Grant Funds;

– Purchase of Elementary Library Air Conditioning Equipment from Luton’s in the amount of $41,468.00, with Funds from Capital Reserve;

– Purchase of High School Office Air Conditioning Equipment from Luton’s in the amount of $26,544.00, with Funds from Capital Reserve;

– Retroactive Approval to Purchase Eleven (11) Smart Boards from Visual Sound in the amount of $39,149.00, using ARP ESSER Grant Funds;

– Purchase of Sixty (60) Track Hurdles/Gate Tubes at a cost of $9,791.40 from DeMans, with Funds from Capital Reserve;

– Elementary Chimney Demolition Project;

– Modification of Reimbursement Rates contained in the Current Bus Contract;

– Revised Adult Lunch Meal Price;

– Consideration to Appoint Troese & Associates for the Tax Collectors Audit; and

– 2nd Reading of Policy #115: Career & Technical Education.

