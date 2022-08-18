 

Lynne Johnston

Thursday, August 18, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-CJvYugaI7bLynne Johnston, age 75 of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, August 15,2022 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.

Born June 5, 1947 in Brookville she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Wilma Kreider Lapcovich.

Orphaned at a young age, she was adopted by the late Jack and Norma Davidson of New Bethlehem.

Lynne graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1965.

She married Albert Johnston and he preceded her in death on June 24, 2013.

Lynne and Albert owned and operated Clarion Video and TV Center for 13 years before they retired in 2000.

She was a kind and loving person who loved and appreciated all of God’s creations.

Lynne truly adored all animals and tenderly cared for many.

She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Shippenville.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Interment will take place in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.


