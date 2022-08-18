Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna), 67, of St. Petersburg, departed this world on August 15, 2022, surrounded by a small number of the countless people who loved her.

She was born on June 12, 1955, in Butler, to Sally McCanna (Mortimer) and Ronald McCanna of Rimersburg, PA, who instilled in her a strong work ethic, taught her the importance of community, and showed her that nothing is more precious than family.

In her early life, Rita’s dreams took her far, but she remained a hometown girl at heart.

In time, she planted her roots firmly in Pennsylvania soil, and here — like every garden she tended — she thrived.

As a financial advisor, Rita dedicated her career to helping others achieve financial security.

But her commitment to her clients far exceeded the requirements of the job, and she viewed each client as a friend.

And it was in the company of her friends and family that Rita’s effervescent sparkle was brightest, though she was immensely unaware of how much joy she brought to anyone lucky enough to know her.

Many of the happiest moments of her life were spent on adventures with her many friends, and many tables will now be left with an empty chair that only she could fill.

Always authentically herself, Rita embraced life from all angles.

She was gifted in numbers and calculations but had the soul and style of an artist.

She listened to all forms of music, but unapologetically loved hip-hop.

She always enjoyed cooking for her family but had an appetite for dining out that would rival most food critics.

She claimed to never like animals, but her two grand dogs would very much disagree.

She radiated youth for all her years but she never felt more like herself than when she recently became a grandmother to a little girl who will undoubtedly continue her legacy of strength and compassion.

Rita will be missed most deeply by her two sons, Nate Silvis and his wife Shawn of Charlotte, NC., and Bret Silvis of Kansas City, MO.

They had the immense honor of learning how to treat others from a mother who led by example and loved without judgment.

In addition to her children, she is survived by her mother, Sally McCanna of Rimersburg, a sister, Victoria Wolbert and her husband Duane of Crown, a brother, Brent McCanna of Rimersburg, four nieces, Andrea Guntrum and her husband Michael of Clarion, Fontaine Shirey and her husband Kurtis of Curllsville, and Rozina and Shavon McCanna of East Brady, one nephew, Braden McCanna of East Brady, one grandchild, Ryann Silvis of Charlotte, NC. and a soon to be grandson, and also two great nephews, Finn and Kyle Shirey of Curllsville, and many extended family members and friends who cherished her.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Ronald McCanna.

Rita’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the St. Richards Catholic Church in Rimersburg at 10:00 AM with Father Kuba officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Avenue #1300, Pittsburgh, PA. 15222.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfunerslhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.