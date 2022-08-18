Clarion County Housing Authority Announces Potential End Date for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion County Housing Authority has announced the potential end date within first quarter of 2023 for the Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program.
The Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority began administering the Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program (ERAP-2) in December of 2021. This program offers assistance to renters who have experienced a hardship of any kind on or after March 13, 2020.
CCHRA successfully administers the ERAP-2 Program and has distributed 54% of funding while assisting 380 renters in Clarion County. With a potential end date within the first quarter of 2023, renters who are in need of assistance are encouraged to apply today!
Those who think they may be eligible for assistance are strongly encouraged to apply for ERAP-2. Assistance is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Landlords and tenants are both able to apply for the renter’s benefits, and landlords can apply on behalf of their tenants to get the process started.
Eligibility based on:
– 2021 household gross income or household monthly gross income 30 days prior to date of application must be at or below 80 percent of the area. Individuals below $40,800 or a family of four at $58,250.
– Applicants have to be Clarion County residents.
The following details are applicable for the program:
– Pay arrears of rent back to March 13, 2020.
– Pay for future rent in three months increments.
– Assist with utility arrears and at-home energy costs, such as electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, and fuel oil.
– Assist with other housing costs.
Interested people are encouraged to give Clarion County Housing Authority a call at 814-297-8027 or 814-226-8910 ext. 115.
More information is available on CCHA’s website: clarionhousing.com
Applications are available at the CCHA’s office located at 8 West Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214, or online at: www.compass.state.pa.us
Contact:
Voice/TTY: 814-226-8910
Fax: 814-226-6039
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.clarionhousing.com
