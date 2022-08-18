Clarion Drug Free Coalition Hosts ‘Painting for the Cause of Prevention’ Event
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Drug Free Coalition and Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission recently hosted a “Painting for the Cause of Prevention” event.
This was a free painting class that was held on Wednesday, August 10, for families to learn painting techniques and drug and alcohol prevention and safety. Families worked together to paint a picture and answer trivia questions about substance use prevention.
This event was provided as an alternative activity for the public. Alternative activities operate under the principle that healthy activities will deter individuals from the use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs (ATOD). The idea is that positive and healthy activities offset the attraction to, or otherwise meet the needs usually filled by ATOD.
Working on multiple fronts, Clarion Drug Free Coalition strives to tackle the substance use issue throughout Clarion County with a comprehensive approach including many programs and strategies that are free to the community. The Clarion Drug Free Coalition (CDFC) is a combined effort of concerned community members, agencies, organizations, law enforcement, parents, and faith groups. A project of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, the coalition is an important part of making the picture of a drug-free community come to life.
The CDFC seeks to prevent and reduce substance use and addiction among our youth and young adults by empowering and encouraging parents, youth, young adults, government and community through education, resources, and awareness. The CDFC believes that every child and young adult in the communities of Clarion County will have the knowledge, opportunity, and support to make the choice to grow up drug- and alcohol-free.
Clarion Drug Free Coalition is always seeking new members.
If you are interested in joining the CDFC, or have any questions, please contact Jaclyn Dolby at [email protected] or call 814-226-6350 ext. 104.
Follow CDFC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clariondrugfree to keep up to date on upcoming Clarion Drug Free Coalition meetings and events!
