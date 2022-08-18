SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo and Arms Focuses on the Customer’s Experience
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Not only is customer service important at Long Shot Ammo and Arms, but the shopping experience that the store offers consumers is unique and memorable.
(Photos courtesy of Prince Brooks of Prince Brooks Photography and Long Shot Ammo and Arms Facebook)
“I think Long Shot is a little different than all of the firearms and retail shops in the area,” store manager Scott Keen (pictured above) told exploreClarion.com. “…A lot more attention to the experience.”
In addition to the gun shop, Long Shot has an indoor pistol and 50-yard rimfire range, a 1,000-yard range located in Middle Run Road in Redbank Township, offers UPS drop-off services, and an event space – Swift Safariland.
“It’s really taken off,” said Keen of the 1,000-yard range. “That’s what everybody’s really getting into.”
“Sometimes what happens is some stores stop focusing on the customer and being just cordial from the hello to the door to the goodbye when you leave,” he said. “Even in these tougher times when animosity is higher on both sides of the counter, we still try to give a good experience. We don’t care if you’re just browsing to buying the nicest firearm on the shelf. We want to make sure you get the attention you need.”
Keen said he changes stock seasonally. Approaching hunting season, he is focused on carrying hunting-minded products. During fairer weather, he stocks handguns and outdoor shooting sports equipment.
He said today’s customers have different needs than they did twenty years ago due to the internet.
Ensuring an affordable price is king.
“The days when your dad used to go to the same guy to buy a gun are gone. People look at price and if it’s there when you’re there,” Keen commented. “If it’s within a very close price, the best price around, and you have it and I’m standing there looking at you, that’s what they want.”
That is why the atmosphere and the added elements that make Long Shot “not just a gun shop” are so important to setting it apart from other gun stores.
Finally, Keen said the store is involved with many local groups and organizations such as the Redbank Valley Sports Boosters and the New Bethlehem Fire Department.
“It’s tough, but we make sure we help everybody,” said Keen. “That money that you’re giving us, we try to give back to the community.”
For more information on Long Shot Ammo and Arms, visit their Facebook page.
