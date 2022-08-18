SPONSORED: UFP Parker Hiring for All Shifts
Thursday, August 18, 2022 @ 12:08 AM
UFP Parker now has both Day and Afternoon positions open for a variety of skill levels.
If you are looking for a career with a comprehensive benefit package and multiple avenues for advancement, come join our winning team at UFP Parker.
UFP Parker has locations in Parker, Emlenton, and Shippenville.
Want to see what we are all about? Call or text Shelly at 814-316-1033 to schedule a tour!
Apply online today at www.ufpi.com/careers
Walk-in applications can be taken at the Parker office located at 116 N River Ave. Parker, Pa.
