State Police Calls: Police Investigating Slashed Tires in Farmington Township

CLARION/FOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Police Investigating Slashed Tires in Farmington Township

PSP Marienville responded to a residence on Maple Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a report of criminal mischief that occurred on Saturday, August 13.

Police say an unknown actor(s) cut the tires on a pickup truck belonging to a 44-year-old Leeper man, causing them to go flat.

The total cost of the tire was approximately $180.00.

This incident shall remain open pending further investigation, police say.

PFA Violation

Marienville-based State Police received a report of a PFA violation at SCI Forest on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the complainant, a 25-year-old Ulysses woman, advised that a personal letter and court documents were sent via U.S. Postal Service from a known male to the protected person(s) residence on August 12.

It was confirmed that an active PFA order exists.

The investigation is ongoing.

Backhoe Stolen From Palo Construction

Police are investigating a reported theft from a motor vehicle that occurred last week.

According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown actor(s) stole a yellow 1996 John Deer loader backhoe from beside a construction trailer in the 5000 block of U.S. Route 322 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, and 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.

The backhoe was later found abandoned in a wooded area off a gas well road on Saxon Hill Road, police said.

The victim is listed as Palo Construction, of Clarion.

The investigation is ongoing.

