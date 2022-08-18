Susanne L. Thompson, 57, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Knox passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 15, 2022 due to an undetected heart condition.

Born September 29, 1964, in Clarion Sue was the daughter of Joe and Betty Heller.

Sue graduated from Keystone High School.

She worked at Perkins, the Clarion Clipper, Sears, Walmart in Clarion and more recently was the manager of the vision center at the Walmart in Kittanning.

On March 24, 1984, Sue marred Roger Thompson who survives.

Sue enjoyed playing cards, watching crime investigation shows, playing games on her phone, listening to music, late night conversations with her boys, playing with her grandson and making the dogs jealous by snuggling her family members.

Along with her husband Sue is survived by her children Ashley and Joshua Thompson of New Bethlehem, a grandson Bryce Culbertson, her father Joe Heller of Knox, and her siblings Joe (Vicki) Heller Jr. of Knox, Sandy (Scott) Myers of Knox, Deb (Jeff) Green of Knox and Marcus (Bobbie) Heller of Knox.

Sue was preceded in death by her mother Betty Heller and step father in law Joe Banner.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm on Sunday and from 10 to 11 am Monday, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday in the funeral home with the Pastor Wade Barto of the Knox United Methodist Church officiating.

To view or share photos or leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home’s website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

