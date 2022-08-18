 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Susanne L. Thompson

Thursday, August 18, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-KTcVPYVZJGnWAySusanne L. Thompson, 57, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Knox passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 15, 2022 due to an undetected heart condition.

Born September 29, 1964, in Clarion Sue was the daughter of Joe and Betty Heller.

Sue graduated from Keystone High School.

She worked at Perkins, the Clarion Clipper, Sears, Walmart in Clarion and more recently was the manager of the vision center at the Walmart in Kittanning.

On March 24, 1984, Sue marred Roger Thompson who survives.

Sue enjoyed playing cards, watching crime investigation shows, playing games on her phone, listening to music, late night conversations with her boys, playing with her grandson and making the dogs jealous by snuggling her family members.

Along with her husband Sue is survived by her children Ashley and Joshua Thompson of New Bethlehem, a grandson Bryce Culbertson, her father Joe Heller of Knox, and her siblings Joe (Vicki) Heller Jr. of Knox, Sandy (Scott) Myers of Knox, Deb (Jeff) Green of Knox and Marcus (Bobbie) Heller of Knox.

Sue was preceded in death by her mother Betty Heller and step father in law Joe Banner.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm on Sunday and from 10 to 11 am Monday, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday in the funeral home with the Pastor Wade Barto of the Knox United Methodist Church officiating.

To view or share photos or leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home’s website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.