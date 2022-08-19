The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 80. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

