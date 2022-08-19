Astroblast 2022 Kicks Off on August 23

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. – Have you ever attended a “star party”? Let Astroblast 2022 be your first!

Astroblast is a regional gathering of amateur astronomers, and those interested from the general public, that takes place at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center situated midway between Oil City and Clarion, off Camp Coffman Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

It will run from Tuesday, August 23, until Sunday, August 28.

The night sky is full of amazing objects, and the new Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center, home of the Bruce M. Bedow Memorial Observatory, houses one of the largest telescopes in western Pennsylvania available to the public.

Astroblast features many door prizes, and a variety of activities including, presentations, an astronomy yard sale where you can buy and sell your astronomy observing goods, night sky observing and more.

Perhaps, the most spectacular thing you’ll see this year is the Rings of Saturn through the new 30-inch telescope at Astroblast 2022. It is truly an amazing view you will not soon forget.

What can you expect at Astroblast 2022?

– Dark Sky Observing – The 12-acre field surrounding the Bruce M. Bedow Memorial Observatory provides a wide-open dark sky and plenty of room to set up campers, tents, and your equipment for overnight stargazing.

– Modern Facilities – A modern restroom and shower are available on site. In addition, four power pedestals are located in the field surrounding the Observatory. Note: Power pedestals are insufficient to support air conditioners, heaters, stoves, etc.

– Talks – Speakers will present on a variety of topics; examples include exoplanets, the upcoming 2024 solar eclipse, astrophotography, deep sky sketching, unusual telescope designs, and more.

– Galileoscope Workshop – Build your own telescope and learn some astronomy basics (Requires pre-registration).

– Astronomy Down Under – Use a robotic telescope in Australia.

– Astronomy Yard Sale/Swap Meet – Bring those astronomy items that are just collecting dust and make a few extra bucks.

– Door Prizes – Totaling more than $2,000 in value.

– Astronomy Trivia Night – Come join the fun and test out your knowledge in astronomy.

– Great Conversation and Advice – Attendees cover a wide span of interest and knowledge, from those with a basic interest to those with many years of experience.

Go here http://www.oras.org/about-astroblast to learn more about Astroblast 2022, and to register for the event. Please note that while free public nights are offered throughout the year at the Observatory, Astroblast is one of ORAS’s key fundraising events and paid registration is required.

