Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kale Quinoa Salad

Kale packs a mighty punch of vitamins, while quinoa delivers a hearty serving of protein!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups water

1/2 cup tomato juice



1 cup quinoa, rinsed1 small onion, chopped1 tablespoon olive oil1 garlic clove, minced1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes6 cups coarsely chopped fresh kale1/4 cup pine nuts1/4 cup dried currants1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar1 teaspoon lemon juice1 teaspoon grated lemon zest1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a large saucepan, bring water and tomato juice to a boil. Add quinoa. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until liquid is absorbed, 18-22 minutes. Remove from the heat; fluff with a fork.

-In a large skillet, saute onion in oil until tender. Add garlic and pepper flakes; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in kale and cook until wilted, 3-4 minutes.

-Stir in pine nuts and currants; cook until kale is tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in the vinegar, lemon juice, zest, salt, and pepper; cook 1-2 minutes longer. Remove from the heat and stir in quinoa. Serve at room temperature.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

