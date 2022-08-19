 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kale Quinoa Salad

Friday, August 19, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Kale packs a mighty punch of vitamins, while quinoa delivers a hearty serving of protein!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups water
1/2 cup tomato juice

1 cup quinoa, rinsed
1 small onion, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
6 cups coarsely chopped fresh kale
1/4 cup pine nuts
1/4 cup dried currants
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a large saucepan, bring water and tomato juice to a boil. Add quinoa. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until liquid is absorbed, 18-22 minutes. Remove from the heat; fluff with a fork.

-In a large skillet, saute onion in oil until tender. Add garlic and pepper flakes; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in kale and cook until wilted, 3-4 minutes.

-Stir in pine nuts and currants; cook until kale is tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in the vinegar, lemon juice, zest, salt, and pepper; cook 1-2 minutes longer. Remove from the heat and stir in quinoa. Serve at room temperature.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


