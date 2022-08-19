Daniel D. Metzger, Jr., 74, of Karns City, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, August, 15, at The Sunnyview Nursing Home in Butler.

Born in Dallas, Pa., on May 15, 1948, he was the son of the late Daniel Sr. and Gloria Lamarous Metzger.

Daniel served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and was the recipient of the Purple Heart.

He was a model train enthusiast and loved Penn State University.

He had an abiding faith in his God and Country.

Daniel was well known for praying for everyone.

He was a kind, loving, and caring person. He will be missed by all who know him.

Surviving is his fiance’ Rita May Buchanan; daughter: Kimberly (Curtis) Squier; sister: Barbara Hoyt; two grandchildren: James and Daniel Squier; and his fiance Rita’s children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Bonnie Mahler Metzger; Jonathan Buchanan; and a great nephew; Skyler Notari.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19th at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire (201 S. Washington St.) from 11 am-1:30 pm.

Military Honors will commence at 1:30 followed by the funeral service at 2 pm.

