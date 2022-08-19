Holly Lynn Tweed, 37, of Butler died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Hovey Twp., Armstrong County late Monday afternoon (08-15-22) of injuries sustained in the accident.

Holly was born in Clarion on October 3, 1984 to Timothy J. and Rita Mae Hughes Wolfe, both of whom survive of Bruin.

She attended Moniteau School District, and was employed by Holiday Inn of Butler.

Surviving are six children: one son: Damien Tweed of Butler, and five daughters: Arianna (Austin) Crawford and Amy (Tommy) Tweed of Butler, Kendra Stoddard, Cloey and Kiley Redenbach – all of Bruin; one grandson Gabriel Jenkins; one sister Bobbi Wolfe of Bruin; three brothers: Timothy C. Wolfe of Bruin and Jeffrey and Daniel Wolfe of Butler.

Holly was preceded by boyfriend Jason Redenbach who also died in the accident, as well as paternal grand parents Ira and Vivian Wolfe, maternal grandmother Janice Neely and maternal grandfather George Hughes, and an uncle Raymond Wolfe.

A private family memorial service for Holly and Lindsay will be held Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker.

A family and friends Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at a time to be announced.

