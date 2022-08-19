 

Lindsay R. Scott (Niece)

Friday, August 19, 2022 @ 10:08 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-g9SOPo5mW4Lindsay R. Scott (Niece), 24, of Bruin died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Hovey Twp., Armstrong County late Monday afternoon (08-15-22) of injuries sustained in the accident.

Lindsay was born in Butler on July 30, 1998 to Timothy Charles and Amber Scott Wolfe of Bruin who survive.

She attended Karns City School District, and was employed by the Plaza Restaurant Exit 42 near Emlenton.

Surviving also is her companion Josh Bink and a daughter Jeanette Via; two brothers: Kurtis Wolfe and Ryan (Cheyanne) Wolfe, of Bruin; maternal grandparents Deborah Scott of Bruin and David Scott of Eau Claire and paternal grandparents Timothy and Rita Wolfe of Bruin.

Preceded in death by relatives Raymond “Bud” Scott and Shane Scott.

A private family memorial service for Holly and Lindsay will be held Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker.

A family and friends Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at a time to be announced.


