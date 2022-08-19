Man Accused of Accepting Over $13K for Home Improvement Project in Rimersburg, Failing to Complete Work

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed felony charges against a Pittsburgh man for allegedly accepting over $13,000.00 for a home improvement project in Rimersburg over two years ago and failing to complete the work.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 52-year-old Dannie Ledell Cook, of Pittsburgh, on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:

– False Statement to Induce Agreement for Home Improvement Services, Felony 2

– Theft by Deception – False Impression, Felony 3

The charges stem from an investigation into an incident that occurred on May 8, 2020, at a residence on Ridgeview Drive in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, a known female was given a proposal to complete a home improvement project on her house, and paid $13,200.00 to Dannie Cook for the project, which has not been completed in over two years.

Police say Cook provided the victim with a proposal for removing a block wall and its base, rebuilding the entire wall and base, and building new steps for the basement entryway, the complaint states.

On May 8, 2020, the victim gave Cook a check for $5,000.00.

She then gave him another check for $5,000.00 on May 14, 2020.

The last check the victim gave Cook was for $3,200.00 on June 11, 2020.

All checks given to Cook were cashed, the complaint indicates.

The victim has lost all contact with Cook since he would not answer her calls, and none of the work was performed by Cook, the complaint notes.

Along with a written proposal, both individuals entered into a verbal agreement to complete the work.

On August 5, 2022, Cook told police that he has “just not been able to locate a crew to perform the job yet,” according to the complaint.

Cook is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

