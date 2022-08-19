Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself to Bar Patrons Breaks into Apartment, Found Naked in Bed

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly exposing himself in a bar, then breaking into an apartment and found sleeping naked in a bed.

According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department on August 5 filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Mark A. Rand Jr., of Big Run, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Punxsutawney Borough Police on August 4 received a report of a man exposing himself and trying to fight others at a bar in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a known man in the parking lot, who said the actor’s name was Mark Rand Jr., and he was exposing himself inside the bar. The known man also stated that Rand urinated on the main door of the bar from the outside, the complaint states.

The known man further told police he was confused with Rand’s actions because “he only had a few drinks.” He then stated that Rand had spoken about going to another local bar.

According to the complaint, police then went inside the first bar to speak with the caller who stated that Rand exposed himself to the other patrons and was trying to start fights with others, and then went outside and urinated on the door.

The caller, who was the bartender at the time of the incident, stated that Rand only had one or two drinks before all this started and that he had “run off” in an unknown direction, the complaint notes.

Police then patrolled the area to search for Rand, but could not locate him.

Around 2:45 a.m. on August 5, police received a call for a male who broke into an apartment along Greenwood Avenue. The caller told dispatch that the male was Mark Rand Jr. and he was sleeping naked in his bed, the complaint states.

Police arrived on scene around 2:58 a.m. and found Rand sleeping naked on a bed where he “urinated and defecated on the bed,” according to the complaint.

Officers attempted to wake Rand, but he was not responding. Rand was then told he was under arrest and to not resist.

According to the complaint, as Rand was removed from the bed and assisted to the ground, he became non-compliant and passively resisted. He immediately put his arms under his body while the officers struggled with him. Rand was told to stop resisting and to put his hands behind his back, but Rand continued to refuse to comply.

Two knee strikes were delivered to Rand’s back, and the knee strikes had no effect on Rand as he continued to resist, the complaint indicates.

Rand’s arms were finally able to be forced behind his back while he was still trying to resist. Once his hands were behind his back, officers were able to secure Rand in handcuffs, the complaint states.

He was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, and a Pulmonary Breathe Test revealed a BAC of .15%, the complaint states.

Rand was then transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital at 3:18 a.m. to be medically cleared.

While at the hospital, Rand’s demeanor was “all over the place.” One minute Rand was angry, and the next he was happy, the complaint states.

Rand was cleared for incarceration and transported to the station.

He was arraigned at 8:45 a.m. on August 5, in front of Judge Mizerock on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Trespassing – Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Disorderly Conduct Obscene Lang/Gest, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2

– Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct, Summary

– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, September 1, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Mizerock presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.