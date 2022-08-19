Neva Marie Ruditis, 87, a resident of 143 Circle Street, Franklin; died peacefully at 12:25 PM Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca following a period of declining health.

She was born May 7, 1935 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late: Jerome M. and Fannie Grill Cangemi.

Neva was a 1953 graduate of Franklin High School.

Neva had worked for more than 13 years in the housekeeping department of the former Franklin Hospital West Unit.

She also had worked for a number of years in the orthopedic medical practice of Drs. Fritz & Antkowiak.

She was an active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Mrs. Ruditis was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steeler’s fan. Most important to her always was her family.

She enjoyed times shared with them, most especially the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.

On August 20, 1955 she was married in St. Patrick Church in Franklin to Anthony M. Ruditis. He preceded her in death on May 24, 2011.

She is survived by her children: Terry Ruditis and his wife Tammi, Richard Ruditis, Bruce Ruditis and his wife Sally, Jeffrey Ruditis and his wife Julie, Marie Ruditis, Sharon Ruditis Sisko and her husband Bert; all of Franklin, and Brian Ruditis of Phoenix, AZ.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Kathy Cangemi of Hamburg, NY; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Zarzeczny and by her brother, Marc Cangemi.

In accordance of her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, presiding.

Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Neva’s name to St. Patrick Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

