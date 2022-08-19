Local Man Seriously Injured, Life-flighted Following Route 308 Crash

CLAY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Details have been released on a local man who was life-flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital after being seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last Wednesday on State Route 308, in Clay Township, Butler County.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, on along West Sunbury Road, in Clay Township, Butler County.

Police say 65-year-old Alfred B. Deal, of Callensburg, was operating a 2020 Chevrolet Trax heading south on West Sunbury Road when he failed to maintain a straight path before veering off the roadway.

The vehicle then drove into a grassy area and struck an embankment with its front end.

Deal suffered serious injuries and was life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital.

He was not using a seatbelt.

The vehicle sustained heavy, disabling damage.

Butler Ambulance Service and Unionville Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.

According to police, Deal was cited for careless driving.

PSP Butler released the above report on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.