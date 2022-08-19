Police Release Details of Accidental Shooting That Led to Arrest of East Brady Man

EAU CLAIRE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information concerning an accidental shooting that led to the arrest of an East Brady man in June.

According to Butler-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on June 14 as 28-year-old Travis Ray Duttine, of East Brady, suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence along East Main Street in Eau Clair Borough, Butler County.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Duttine was a felon not to possess a firearm, and he was subsequently arrested, police say.

According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following charges against Duttine in Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton’s office on June 15:

– Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 1

– Carrying Loaded Weapon, Summary

He was arraigned at 2:15 p.m. on June 22 in front of Judge Stoughton.

A preliminary hearing that was scheduled for June 5 was continued and will resume on Tuesday, September 20, at 8:45 a.m., with Judge Stoughton presiding.

Butler-based State Police released the above report on Thursday, August 18.

