Police: Traffic Stop Results in DUI and Reckless Endangerment Charges for Local Man

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township.

Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police initiated a traffic stop on a gray sedan operated by Devin Bell for a speeding violation in the 700 block of East State Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 8:13 p.m. on July 2.

Upon making contact with Bell, a trooper noticed that his eyes were “extremely glossy” and that there was a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, which contained three juvenile passengers, the complaint states.

The trooper asked Bell to exit his vehicle and informed him that he smelled marijuana. The trooper asked him if there was any in the car, and Bell stated that there was no marijuana in the car, but that he had “a friend in the car earlier that had medical marijuana on him,” the complaint indicates.

Bell further related that he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day and smoked marijuana daily, the complaint notes.

Police then asked Bell to perform a series of Field Sobriety Tests (FST), to which he complied.

The FST indicated Bell was “under the influence of a controlled substance to a point that rendered him incapable of safe driving,” the complaint states.

The trooper then asked Bell if he was willing to let police search his vehicle, and he complied. Police discovered a small amount of marijuana in a plastic bag.

Bell was placed into custody and transported to UPMC while his juvenile passengers were taken to PSP Franklin. At UPMC, Bell refused to submit a legal blood draw, according to the complaint.

Troopers then obtained a search warrant for Bell’s blood through Judge Lowrey’s office, but Bell refused to comply with the search warrant, the complaint indicates.

He faces the following charges:

– Driving Under Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Marijuana – Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Obstructing Administration of Law or Other Governmental Function, Misdemeanor 2

– Exceed Max Speed Limit Established by 10 MPH, Summary

– Operating Vehicle without Valid Inspection, Summary

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, October 19, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Lowrey presiding.

