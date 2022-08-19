 

SPONSORED: DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix) Offers a Variety of Decorative Concrete Supplies for Concrete Contractors

Friday, August 19, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-KfZ9zBSdZd4LJ3r0CLARION, Pa.- DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) carries a wide variety of decorative concrete supplies for concrete contractors.

Concrete color mix, concrete stamp patterns, concrete stain and sealers are just a few products DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) has to offer.

DuBrook Clarion, Butler and Bradford locations have color machines and can mix color for concrete. They are proud to utilize Solomon Colors ColorFlo® SG Granular Color.

The company offers a variety of color releases, along with both acid and water base concrete stains to help achieve beautiful decorative concrete results. DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) stocks a selection of sprayers, hand trowels, floats, edgers and groovers for all concrete contractors.

DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) offers custom batching of ready mix concrete as well.

Give DuBrook’s knowledgeable staff a call today at 844-DuBrook. Eric or Jeff will be happy to answer any questions regarding decorative concrete.

DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) is located at 15303 Rte 322, Clarion, PA 16214.

For more information, visit DuBrook’s website here: https://dubrookinc.com/.

