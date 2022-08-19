 

SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture to Hold Public Auction on Saturday

Friday, August 19, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

comet:fallersCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture of Clarion will host a public auction on Saturday, August 20.

The auction will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the former Comet Warehouse building located at 443 South Fifth Avenue in Clarion.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A full list of auction items can be viewed here: https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3709004.html

Faller’s Furniture recently announced they will be moving from Main Street in Clarion to their new home at 443 South Fifth Avenue later this year.

The new and improved location will be known as Faller’s Furniture and Mattress.

Faller’s Furniture Will Relocate to Former Comet Food Warehouse Building


