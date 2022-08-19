Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Halie Dennison
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Halie Dennison.
Halie started her time at Beverage-Air in September of 2021 as a cleaner and was phenomenal, quickly becoming an asset to her line and Beverage-Air, learning seven different jobs in six months. She moves up and down the line helping her coworkers without asking and will always step in wherever she is needed.
Currently, Halie is working as a Weekend Assembler on Line 4.
Halie’s hard work and dedication to Beverage-Air are exactly what we are looking for in an employee, and we appreciate her every day.
Halie credits Melissa Concannon for helping her learn many new jobs and Michael Dorney for helping her learn how to fix things, which led to her being able to fix things on her own.
Halie says she spends most of her time at Beverage-Air, picking up extra shifts as much as she can.
“I love the people,” she says. “I really enjoy being here.”
But, when she isn’t at Beverage-Air, she enjoys hiking and spending time with her niece and nephews.
Halie also loves to bake and often brings goodies in for her whole line to enjoy!
