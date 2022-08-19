‘Starting from Scratch’: Local Store Being Forced to Move to New Location, Fundraiser Set for Saturday

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Jeanie Jo’s, a local store previously operated as PJ’s Country Market and Sara Jane’s Deli, is relocating and will host a fundraiser at the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club this weekend.

Lindsey Fenstermaker, the owner of Jeanie Jo’s since September, previously announced that, “after the news I got today it is our official goal to move locations due to the inability to resolve the water issues with the DEP and other responsible parties.”

Fenstermaker and her store were facing multiple setbacks this summer including power outages and a lack of access to water.

“I had to throw away all of our produce and meat. I lost everything in my coolers, including my deli and dairy products,” said Fenstermaker. “It was basically like starting from scratch all over again.”

On July 9 the well went dry.

“I had water in the morning, but when I went to wash some dishes later, I had no water,” said Fenstermaker. “I checked all the things I knew to check, and none of it was the problem.”

Without water, Jeanie Jo’s has not been able to produce its bestsellers such as cookies, cakes, bologna, jerky, salads, deli meats and cheeses, pizzas, and subs. Only pre-packaged goods have been available for sale.

In response to these setbacks, Jeanie Jo’s will host a fundraiser on Saturday, August 20, to help offset the costs of relocating.

The fundraiser will be held at the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club and events include a cornhole tournament, horseshoes, auctions, raffles as well as the inclusion of food and drinks in the $10 general admission cost.

A valid ID is necessary for a wristband in order to drink alcohol on the premises.

The cornhole tournament entry fee is $20 and the first place team will take home a $100 cash prize.

If you would like to help with the auction donations or in any capacity whatsoever, contact Lindsey Fenstermaker at (814) 758-2039 or Crystal Brady at (814) 319-3872.

In addition to the in-person fundraiser, Jeanie Jo’s created a Go Fund Me in July.

Fenstermaker isn’t looking to completely leave the Fryburg area and is open to suggestions on a location for the store.

“We don’t want to leave you completely and need some help relocating.”

