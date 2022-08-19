Taco Inc. Mexican Restaurant Expanding into Clarion

 

Friday, August 19, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Tace Inc. Clarion LocationCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Taco Inc., with current locations in Punxsutawney and Warren, is planning to expand into Clarion.

The new location will be in the 800 Center along Main Street, where Domino’s Pizza used to be, according to a sign permit in the window. The property manager declined to comment, citing the privacy of their tenants.

taco_inc_clarion_borough_sign_permit

The location is ideally located near Clarion University, adding to the choice of cuisine students can easily walk to.

When asked about the expansion of Taco Inc. Mexican Bar and Grille, a person who withheld his name but identified himself as the Punxsutawney location manager said the best way to get confirmation was to send a message to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Only the owners reply on that account,” he said.

ExploreClarion.com then reached out via Facebook Messenger and got a simple, direct response: “Yes. We’ll be open soon a Taco Inc Modern Mexican.”

While the Punxsutawney and Warren locations both have a bar, the Clarion location will only feature food and non-alcoholic beverages.

“It’s going to be more of an express,” said the representative responding via Facebook messenger. “A smaller scale version.”

Taco Inc. Mexican Bar and Grille is a popular dining destination for residents of Punxsutawney and Warren alike. With 303 combined reviews on Google averaging 4.7 stars between the two locations, reviewers point to great service, great prices, and delicious food.


