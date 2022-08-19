God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents.

Theresa was born with spina bifida in Oil City on May 21, 1981.

She was a brave and amazing child and adult.

She conquered many barriers, and lived an exemplary life.

She was the daughter of Wilda R. Serafine Chutz and Donald R. Chutz.

She had been a lifelong member of St. Michael The Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Emlenton.

She attended Keystone Elementary School and later Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg where she graduated in 2000.

Theresa moved to Wexford shortly after graduation and attended the Community College of Allegheny County, where she earned a degree in child and family studies.

Theresa was very caring and had a loving heart.

She had been employed for some time at a childcare center.

She loved animals, especially dogs and cats, and volunteered at the Allegheny County Humane Society for many years.

She was very sociable and enjoyed the company of family and friends and looked forward to attending concerts, most especially “The Clarks”.

Theresa is survived by her mother and stepfather, Wilda Chutz and Charles “Chuck” Lair of Emlenton and her father, Donald Chutz (Beth Yoest) of Renfrew; her uncle, David Serafine of East Brady; her aunts and uncles, Diane and Jeffrey Bell of Grove City, Robert “Bob” and Thelma Chutz of Slippery Rock, and Dave and Penny Chutz of Harrisville; her great aunts and uncle, Wilma and Ken Texter of Karns City, Virginia Morrow, of Culmerville, as well as a number of cousins, other family members and friends.

Theresa was preceded in death by her devoted grandparents who loved her dearly, Fred and Rose Serafine and Mac and Molly Chutz.

Family and close friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton, from 4-7pm on Sunday.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Monday at St. Michael The Archangel Roman Catholic Church, Emlenton, with the Rev. Jonathon Schmolt, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Emlenton.

The family respectfully requests that you wear a face covering to visitation and the funeral mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Western PA, 300 Stonewood Drive, Suite 100, Wexford, PA 15090, or to the local humane society of your choice.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

