West Forest Elementary Students Visit Pithole, Woodmobile

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – West Forest students in grades 3 through 6 recently visited Pithole historic site.

The students visited the museum and walked the grounds. Pithole was originally a Boom Town when oil was first found in the nearby town of Titusville. It quickly became a ghost town, leaving nothing but rolling grassy hills.

In the 1950s, the area was then made to be what it is today, a historical region and museum.

The students also visited the Woodmobile and learned about the forest industry.

