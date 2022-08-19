 

West Forest Elementary Students Visit Pithole, Woodmobile

Friday, August 19, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_0130 (1)CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – West Forest students in grades 3 through 6 recently visited Pithole historic site.

The students visited the museum and walked the grounds. Pithole was originally a Boom Town when oil was first found in the nearby town of Titusville. It quickly became a ghost town, leaving nothing but rolling grassy hills.

In the 1950s, the area was then made to be what it is today, a historical region and museum.

The students also visited the Woodmobile and learned about the forest industry.

IMG_4557 (1)


