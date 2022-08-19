William L. “Bill” Hutson, 74, of Marienville, died early Wednesday morning, following a brief period of declining health.

Born in New Bethlehem on April 2nd, 1948, he was the son of the late CharlesHenry Hutson and Helen Raybuck Hutson Filetti.

After graduating from Redbank Valley High School in 1966 he continued his education at Lycoming College and obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

He proudly and heroically served his country with the US Army from 1966-1969, serving from 1967-1968 in Vietnam aboard CH-47 “Chinook” helicopters and being awarded 22 Air Medals.

On June 12, 1971, in New Bethlehem he married the former Suzanne Regina. She survives.

He retired on June 30, 2003, having worked his entire career as a game warden for the PA Game Commission, including 15 years as Chief of the Training Division where he oversaw operation of the Ross Leffler School of Conservation.

His memberships include the Marienville Rod & Gun Club, the American Legion, the VFW and the Ruffed Grouse Society wherein he volunteered countless hours as a huntsman.

Bill was a lifelong outdoorsman as a hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed training upland bird dogs.

In addition to his wife, Suzanne, he is survived by his sons, PA Trooper (Ret.) Michael Hutson and Colonel Charles (Catherine) Hutson; his daughters, Melissa (Don) Bazley and Molly (Jimmy) Force; his seven grandchildren, Tyler (Marleigh) Hutson, Rebecca (Ian) Rupert, Charles Hutson, Grace Hutson, Betty Bazley, Brantley Force, Hunter Force, and a granddaughter due in December; his four great grandchildren, Callan Hutson, Henry Rupert, Hutson Rupert and Charlotte Rupert; his best friend, Joe Rodgers; as well as his cherished dogs Jake and Sadie.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his stepfather, Marion Filetti; and his in-laws, the beloved Regis and Dorothy Regina.

His family will receive friends on Monday, August 22nd, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Tuesday, August 23rd from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Fr. Chris Barnes, officiating.

Facemasks are encouraged.

Graveside services will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Marienville, Forest County with a Military Honors to be held also at that time.

His family requests, in lieu of flowers, donation be made in his memory to the Marienville Rod and Gun Club.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

