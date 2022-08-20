7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 80. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Low around 63. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday – A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
