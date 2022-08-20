Charges Against Local Man Accused of Fleeing Crash Scene Waived for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local man who is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident were waived for court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 39-year-old Glenn J. Jubeck, of St. Petersburg, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, August 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court:

– Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Misdemeanor 1

– Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While Not Licensed, Misdemeanor 2



– Accidental Damage to Unattended Vehicle or Property, Summary (two counts)– Fail to Report Accident to Police, Summary– Fail to Notify Police of Accident/Injury or Death, Summary– Fail to Keep Right, Summary– Operating Vehicle without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary– Notice of Change of Name or Address, Summary– Fail to Notify Change in Address, Summary– Driving without a License, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Evidence of Emission Inspection, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains free on $1,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred on Big Bend Road, north of Emlenton Clintonville Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 5:41 a.m. on April 30.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the crash occurred as Glenn Jubeck drove a vehicle off the roadway, striking and damaging a PennDOT sign and tree before coming to a final rest approximately 30 feet over a very steep hillside. During the crash, Jubeck suffered injuries and then fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police gathered physical evidence from the scene, which consisted of tire tracks in the grass that can be attributed to Jubeck’s vehicle as it drove straight through a curve in the roadway without any attempt to turn or stop. Police also discovered a damaged PennDOT sign that was struck by Jubeck’s vehicle, an uprooted tree that was struck by his vehicle, as well as Jubeck’s vehicle itself approximately 30 feet over the hillside, the complaint states.

On April 30, around 6:20 a.m., police spoke with a known man who was the property owner of the area where Jubeck drove off the roadway. The man told police he spoke with Jubeck, who did not want police called, the complaint indicates.

Jubeck then told the man that he came from a bonfire at a friend’s house. The man told police that Jubeck was injured and walked away from the scene towards Emlenton Clintonville Road, but was not sure which way Jubeck went from there.

As far as the property owner was concerned, there is no damage to his property from the vehicle driving through, and the uprooted tree belongs to Emlenton Borough, the complaint notes.

Police then spoke with Jubeck via telephone.

Jubeck related he works long hours and was on his way back home when he “must have fallen asleep.” He told police he has no recollection of the crash and was awakened by it, the complaint states.

After the crash, Jubeck said he was “out of it” and that is why he walked away. That, and the fact that his vehicle has been out of inspection for quite some time. Jubeck was not using a seat belt and was the lone occupant of the car, the complaint indicates.

Jubeck further told police he had gashes on his head and face from the crash, and that he received treatment at the Clarion Hospital, the complaint notes.

Police conducted a second interview with the property owner, who stated that he was awake in the back room of his residence, drinking coffee and watching the news, when he heard two bangs.

He walked outside to investigate the noises. As he looked over the hillside, he saw the lights from Jubeck’s vehicle. The property owner then called 9-1-1 and was subsequently transferred to PSP Franklin.

As the property owner was speaking (on the phone) with the PCO, Jubeck came up over the hillside, stated he was intoxicated and asked him not to call 9-1-1 because he would “go to jail for a long time,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Jubeck had blood coming from under his hat. The property owner told Jubeck to stick around, but he said he couldn’t and walked away.

Police executed a search warrant for 13 pages of Jubeck’s medical records. The medical records reflected treatment for injuries received in a motor vehicle crash, the complaint indicates.

At the time of this hit-and-run crash, the following are facts, according to the complaint:

– The vehicle Jubeck was driving had an expired inspection (07/21) and emissions (07/21) stickers. (The vehicle is registered in Allegheny County, which requires emissions testing.)

– Jubeck’s Driver’s License was expired (07/06/20)

– Valid proof of insurance was not able to be located in the vehicle.

– The address on file for the registration and driver’s license had not been updated within the required 15 days.

Jubeck was arraigned at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, in front of District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey.

