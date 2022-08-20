Charles Junior Alcorn, 77, of Polk, passed away August 18, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Grove City.

Junior was born August 25, 1944 in Jefferson County at his parents’ home.

He was the son of the late Charles Leroy Alcorn and Arbelle Enterline Alcorn.

Junior received his education from Victory School.

He worked for Adobe Mining as a welder and mechanist.

He married Sandra Wike, she survives.

Junior enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He kept a beautiful garden.

He especially looked forward to his many trips to Colorado to hunt for elk.

He loved the Rocky Mountains.

Loved ones to cherish his memory is his wife Sandy of Polk, his children Robert Alcorn and his wife Lisa of Kennerdell, Angel Alcorn of Zelienople and Renee Alcorn of Grove City; his grandchildren Emily, Ashley, Rachael Chytil and her husband Thor, Kaylyn Hackathon and her husband Tyler and Cheyanne Rasp and husband Cory; Junior’s sisters Shirley Kelly and Donna Early and her husband Steve; and two great grandsons Logan and one on the way.

Junior was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his son Charles L. Alcorn who passed away February 22, 2013, his brothers James, Richard, Raymond, Robert, Clarence and Ronald Alcorn, his sisters Helen Guiste, Delores Heslop and Linda Bryan, nephew Clarence “Big Ed” Alcorn and Larry Alcorn and nieces Darlene Custer and Shannon.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at 3:00 at the funeral home. Rev. Kenny Hughes officiating.

Burial will take place at the Emlenton Cemetery.

Friends can send condolences online by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

