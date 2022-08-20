 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mango Chutney Chicken Curry

Saturday, August 20, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This recipe gives you the freedom to spice things up or keep it at medium heat!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed

1 tablespoon curry powder
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup mango chutney
1/2 cup half-and-half cream

Directions

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; brown chicken. Stir in curry powder, garlic, salt, and pepper; cook until aromatic, 1-2 minutes longer.

-Stir in chutney and cream. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until chicken is no longer pink, for 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


