Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mango Chutney Chicken Curry

This recipe gives you the freedom to spice things up or keep it at medium heat!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed



1 tablespoon curry powder2 garlic cloves, minced1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1/2 cup mango chutney1/2 cup half-and-half cream

Directions

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; brown chicken. Stir in curry powder, garlic, salt, and pepper; cook until aromatic, 1-2 minutes longer.

-Stir in chutney and cream. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until chicken is no longer pink, for 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally.

