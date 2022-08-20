Eugene R. Baker, 101 years young, of Irwin Township, Harrisville, passed away at home, August 16, 2022.

Gene was born July 23, 1921 at the home of his parents Braden G. and Sylvia E. Hovis Baker.

Gene attended several one room school house in the area, Surrena School, Brush Hill, Walters School and Wesley High.

He married Lilian A. Fix on May 10, 1941, Lillian passed away September 25, 1991.

Together the couple had five children.

After Lillian passed Gene married Dessie Fix Baker.

Gene retired from Cooper Energies in Grove City in July of 1983 after working 41 years for the company.

Gene enjoyed doing wood working.

He made numerous pieces of furniture including dressers and trunks.

He also would build kitchen cabinets.

His family will treasure those!

Loved ones to cherish Gene’s memory are his children Eric DeWayne Baker and his wife Kathy of Franklin and Carol J. Bell of Boyers.

Gene’s grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his wives, 2 infant sons, his daughter Judy A. Baker and his brother Paul L. Baker.

Funeral services were held at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home.

Burial took place at the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery.

Friends can email condolence by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

