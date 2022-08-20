Naked Man Allegedly Assaults Employee, Shatters Cash Register Screen at Area Gas Station

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man is accused of walking into an area gas station nude and then shattering a cash register safety screen when an employee refused to wait on him.

Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 48-year-old Kevin Michael Lauer on Thursday, August 18, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at the GetGo gas station in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.

According to a criminal complaint, Jefferson County Control dispatched Brookville Borough Police to respond near the Interstate 80 East off-ramp for a report of a man walking fully nude. The man was later identified as Kevin Lauer.

Responding officers arrived at multiple locations and failed to locate Lauer. A known man then informed police he saw the nude man go into the GetGo gas station.

Upon arrival at the GetGo gas station, an officer saw Lauer standing in front of the checkout counter, fully nude and waving his arms around as if he was yelling at someone. The officer went to open the door and observed Lauer swatting his arms at the plexiglass COVID-19 safety barrier, knocking it down, the complaint indicates.

When the officer opened the door, Lauer turned around and said, “Take me to her!” and the officer replied, “Okay, I will,” according to the complaint.

Lauer walked outside and was headed toward the patrol vehicle when an officer attempted to place him under arrest for indecent exposure. Lauer then struggled and resisted the officer for several minutes, the complaint indicates.

The officer was eventually able to get Lauer fully restrained, and Jefferson County EMS transported him to the Penn Highlands Brookville Emergency Room for a mental health evaluation. One officer rode in the ambulance with Lauer, and another one followed the ambulance to the hospital. Officers assisted in getting Lauer in a hospital bed and cleared the scene at 7:30 a.m., according to the complaint.

Officers then returned to the GetGo gas station to conduct follow-up interviews.

The manager at the store stated that she was not present when the incident occurred. When the officer asked that she provide a copy of the video surveillance of the incident, she stated she had already requested it from loss prevention for the property that was damaged, the complaint states.

The manager advised police that a cash register screen was destroyed, and a piece of plexiglass was knocked down. A store employee stated that she was waiting on a customer, and when the customer turned to leave, she saw a man, Lauer, standing behind him with no clothes on. The employee stated she told Lauer she could not wait on him and asked him several times to leave, but he refused. She then went to the kitchen area of the store and requested a male employee to “go deal with the naked man,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Lauer, once again, refused to leave and asked the male employee, “Can you turn on the gas pumps so I can douse myself and light it?”

Lauer then asked, “Can I borrow a lighter? (Woman’s name) has mine,” the complaint indicates.

The male employee asked Lauer to leave again, and he punched the screen of the cash register, shattering it. Lauer then punched the plexiglass hanging next to the cash register; it struck an employee above the left eye, causing an injury, the complaint notes.

Lauer faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, October 25, at 3:00 p.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

