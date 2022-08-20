Patricia “Patty” Jo Drelick-Schutt, 68, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away August 16, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Patty was born on Feb 10, 1954 in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Patty graduated from Venango Christian High School in Oil City PA in 1972.

She went on to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh in 1976 with a degree in geology.

With her degree, Patty moved to South Dakota to explore the Black Hills although her heart remained in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

She was married to Alfred Schutt in the Assumption BVM Catholic Church on April 16. 1983 in Oil City PA.

She will be forever remembered for her incredible love of animals and family.

Patty was a South Dakota EMTI and she was a life endowment member of the National Rifle Association.

Our hearts are broken but we know that Patty had a deep and devoted faith in our Lord.

She is survived by her husband, Alfred Schutt; her twin sister Barbara Jo Drelick (Jim) Stirling; brother Richard (Susan) Drelick; brother, Mark (Kathy) Drelick and sister, Donna Drelick.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Eileen Drelick.

Christian Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont, SD.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St James Catholic Church in Edgemont, SD.

Christian Funeral Committal will follow at Edgemont Cemetery in Edgemont, SD.

Arrangements have been placed under the local direction of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD..

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.