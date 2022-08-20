 

Paul E. Osborn

Saturday, August 20, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-3MzJiH4TrUL5Paul E. Osborn, 71, of Franklin passed away on August 18, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Born on March 17, 1951, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Bernice K. (Heffernan) Osborne.

Paul married the love of his life, the former Patricia A. Lepley on March 17, 1973.

He was employed by Polk Center as a Residential Service Aid for thirty-five years before retiring.

After retiring, he drove school bus for Lepley’s Bus Service.

Paul attended the Evangelistic Tabernacle.

He was also the Vice President of the Coon & Fox Club.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors; hunting, fishing, camping and golfing.

He also enjoyed bowling.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and especially enjoyed watching them play sports.

In his later years, he enjoyed driving school bus and interacting with the kids on his bus.

He will be greatly missed by his passengers.

Left to cherish his loving memory is his wife; his sons, Ryan D. Osborn and his wife, Shannon and their children Ryan and Avery Osborn of Utica and Shawn M. Osborn and his wife, Kari and their children, Christian Osborn (and his children, Paisley and Willow Osborn), Michael Osborn, Tyler Thomas, and James Thomas of Franklin; his daughter, Lynn A. Meyer and her husband, Jeff and their children, Piper Meyer, Zachary Simpson, Lynae Meyer of Cooperstown; his sisters, Ruth Ann Freeman of Franklin, Sylvia “Sue” Beightol and her husband, John of Cooperstown, and Lois Bingman of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his brother, Oakley C. Osborne.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Funeral services for Paul will be held immediately following the visitation at the funeral home at 6 pm with Pastor Mark Fultz, pastor of Evangelistic Tabernacle, officiating.

Paul will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul’s memory can be made to the Osborn family to help defray the cost of funeral expenses c/o Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Paul’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


