PennDOT District 10 to Host Job Fairs in Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 will host three regional job fairs to fill positions in Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties.

PennDOT District 10 is looking to fill a variety of positions throughout the region including Transportation Equipment Operators, Mechanics, and Winter Maintenance. PennDOT offers competitive wages, a variety of benefits, and the opportunity for full-time or seasonal employment close to home.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the events to learn about the various opportunities currently available. District employees will be on-hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications. Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview, and road test (if eligible).

Applicants can see the current available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov. CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required. PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

County job fairs will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the following dates:

– August 25, 2022 – Clarion County, 21057 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, 814-226-8200

– August 30, 2022 – Butler County, 351 New Castle Road, Butler, 724-284-8800

– September 6, 2022 – Indiana County, 2550 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, 724-357-2817

Those interested in employment with District 10 can contact the district offices or call 724-357-2802 for more information.

