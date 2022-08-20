Randy Lander Declared Neighbor of the Year

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Randy Lander, owner of Lander’s General Store in Lucinda, received the Richard M. Garrard Greenways Neighbors of the Year Award at a ceremony at Riverfront Park in Franklin on Friday afternoon.

Lander was one of three recipients honored by the Council on Greenways and Trails.

Jessica A. Hillburn was the organization’s recipient of the James E. Holden Greenways Volunteer of the Year award, and Cochranton Borough was awarded the Thomas J. Allen Greenways Partner of the Year Award.

Each of the recipients was given a commemorative plaque, a small gift, and a box of Smiley Cookies provided by Eat’n Park.

Lander’s acceptance speech was short, uncharacteristic of the man according to Marilyn Black, the Council on Greenways and Trails’ treasurer: “I will tell you the recipient… has the gift of gab. I only got to meet him a few weeks ago.”

“I’d like to thank all you folks for coming out today,” said Lander “A special thanks to Venango County for welcoming me to your county to accept this award. I’m very, very proud to accept this award.”

Randy Lander purchased Lander’s General Store in 1999. It had been there since 1896 and has been in the same building since August 20th, 1922. Today marks the 100th anniversary of the store’s “new building.” Its operational hours and proximity to Rail 66 Country Trail, along with a reputation for good service, fun conversation, and having anything you might need makes the store a popular destination. “We’ve got everything!” is the store’s motto.

“Randy simply loves visitors and meeting people of all backgrounds and interests–tourists, bikers, hikers, or residents alike,” said Kay Rainey, Mr. Lander’s fiancée.

Jessica A. Hilburn is an active and dependable volunteer, as well as an advocate for our area’s outdoor trails and recreation areas, according to Leah Carter of the Titusville Area Trails Association.

“Jess has got a huge volunteer heart,” said Carter. “She is involved in so many aspects of advocating, supporting, and promoting our trails, greenways, and other natural assets of the region.”

“She is a very dedicated volunteer. That’s hard to find. She goes way above and beyond.”

After receiving her award, Hilburn referred to her advocacy for the trails as “a lifelong learning process.”

“I’m always learning more,” said Hilburn. “I appreciate this. Thank you very much!”

Cochranton Borough, with its 243 households, sits at the southern tip of Crawford County along French Creek. Thanks to its active Borough Council and Mayor, the community has created and operated several recreational properties that are available to the public. These include Cochranton Landing, a free canoe and kayak access to the creek that has historic markers, picnic tables, parking, and interpretive panels; Cochranton Fairgrounds, a 4-acre facility that hosts a week-long free-entry fair each August as well as flea markets and horse shows; Lion’s Park, a 13-acre parcel along Little Sugar Creek that has rental pavilions, soccer fields, a basketball court, and more.

Prior to the awards ceremony, Brenda Costa, Executive Director of French Creek Valley Conservancy made a brief presentation about the vast natural resources and biodiversity of the French Creek Watershed. French Creek was designated as Pennsylvania’s 2022 River of the Year, the second time it has received the honor.

The Council on Greenways and Trails serves Venango, Clarion, and Crawford Counties. Recipients of the Greenways Awards are selected from among the individuals, groups, and businesses nominated by CGT members and others in the three-county area, recognizing their significant achievements during the previous five years.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.