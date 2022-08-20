Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Local Legislators Tour Forest Scientific Corporation

TIONESTA, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity, Senator Scott Hutchinson and Representative Kathy Rapp toured Forest Scientific Corporation on Friday to discuss current economic conditions and the importance of innovation and development in Pennsylvania as part of Treasurer Garrity’s #MadeInPAMondays social media campaign.

(Photos by Adrian Weber)

Forest Scientific Corporation, located on Townline Road in Tionesta, manufactures, sells and services equipment such as lathes, milling machines, plasma cutters, and routers.

“I’m impressed to see the incredible work being done by Forest Scientific Corporation,” Treasurer Garrity said. “The machinery the staff is producing is world class, and it is clear how much passion Forest Scientific Corporation President John Martincic and his team have for the work that they do.”

Martincic has been involved with the design, repair, and manufacturing of computer numerical control machines for more than 30 years. His work in the CNC space has supported businesses of all sizes. His machines are used for a multitude of applications ranging from sign making to aerospace. Forest Scientific Corporation opened its doors in 1989.

“I appreciate Treasurer Garrity’s interest in featuring rural Pennsylvania as part of her #MadeInPAMondays initiative and welcome her back to the 21st Senatorial District,” Senator Hutchinson said. “Forest Scientific Corp is a tremendous employer in our region and I applaud the phenomenal and innovative products they provide for Tech Ed students and teachers in Pennsylvania and beyond.”

“I am happy to join Treasurer Garrity on her tour of Forest Scientific Corp to highlight the exciting work they are doing in the area of computerized tools and STEM education,” Representative Rapp said. “I appreciate the treasurer’s commitment to visit all four corners of the commonwealth to learn about and promote the critical role our manufacturing sector plays in the state and national economy.”

“We are honored to host our distinguished guests for a tour of our facilities, meet some of our employees, and see our products,” Martincic said. “We manufacture machines that are used to make nearly anything and that are used in schools worldwide to teach these technologies. If you can dream up a product, our CNC tools can be used to fabricate nearly anything in woods, plastics, metals, and many other materials. We appreciate the treasurer’s commitment to small businesses and willingness to travel to our remote location in Forest County.”

Made in PA Mondays is a social media campaign that highlights the great work manufacturers and makers are doing in Pennsylvania. It features many industries including athletic apparel, automotive, batteries, candy, concrete, control systems, data storage, glassware, iron, leatherworking, locomotives, medical, military & national defense, pottery, steel, woodworking and many more. It is focused on featuring companies in all 67 counties. So far, 63 companies have been featured on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #MadeInPAMondays.

To recommend a Pennsylvania-based business to be highlighted as part of #MadeInPAMondays, email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.