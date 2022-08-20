 

Man Seriously Injured in Forest County Crash

Saturday, August 20, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

stat-medevac-nightBARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police have released the details of an August 15 motor vehicle accident in Forest County that seriously injured a local man.

Police said the accident happened around 9:18 p.m. as William Lamoreaux, 35, of Brookville, was traveling north on State Route 899 in Barnett Township, Forest County, toward the roadway’s intersection with Back Street.

Lamoreaux attempted to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and lost control of his 2016 Jeep Compass.

The vehicle exited the east berm and struck a guide rail with its right side before crossing the north and southbound travel lanes.

It then exited the west berm and struck the guide rail with its front end before coming to a final rest.

Police said Clarion Hospital EMS transported Lamoreaux to Clarion Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries. He was then flown to UPMC Presbyterian by STAT MedEvac.

He has since been released from the hospital; however, his current condition is unknown.

Lamoreaux’s vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Department and Frank’s Towing also assisted at the scene.


