7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, August 21, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 80. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
