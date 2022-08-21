7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 80. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
