All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Dick Shilling
Dick Shilling served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Richard L. (Dick) Shilling
Born: December 16, 1946
Died: March 21, 2021
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
Dick proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
The Walter W. Craig Post # 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion honored their fallen comrade during his funeral service.
He was laid to rest at the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
