Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Double Chocolate Espresso Cheesecake

Every slice of this creamy cheesecake is a standout!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups crushed vanilla wafers (about 45)

1/4 cup butter, melted



2 tablespoons sugar1/4 teaspoon instant espresso powder

Filling:

1 cup sour cream, room temperature

1/4 cup half-and-half cream, room temperature

1 cup 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate baking chips, melted

1-1/2 teaspoons instant espresso powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 packages (8 ounces each) of cream cheese, softened

1-1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

5 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

Topping:

1 cup coffee liqueur

1 tablespoon half-and-half cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1/2 cup 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate baking chips, chopped

16 chocolate-covered coffee beans

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. Place a greased 9-in. springform pan on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil (about 18 in. square). Securely wrap foil around the pan.

-In a large bowl, combine the wafer crumbs, butter, sugar, and espresso powder. Press onto the bottom and 1 in. up the sides of the prepared pan.

-In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, half and half, and melted chocolate until blended; set aside. In a second bowl, combine espresso powder and vanilla extract; set aside.

-In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and sugar; add chocolate mixture, cocoa, and flour until smooth. Stir in the espresso mixture. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Pour into crust. Place springform pan in a large baking pan; add 1 in. of hot water to larger pan.

-Bake until the center is just set and the top appears dull 60-70 minutes. Remove springform pan from water bath. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen; cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight. Remove sides of the pan.

-In a small saucepan, combine liqueur and half-and-half. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat whipping cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners’ sugar; beat until stiff peaks form.

-Drizzle cheesecake with coffee syrup; garnish with whipped cream, chocolate, and coffee beans.

